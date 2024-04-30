Gooner turned Stag – how a Southerner fell in love with football again thanks to Mansfield Town FC

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Micky Kedian is a devoted fan of Mansfield Town FC who travels the country to support them, despite living in Worthing, West Sussex.

Micky and his family originally hail from Stoke Newington, North London, making him an Arsenal fan for 40 years.

He even had an Arsenal season ticket for 15 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Micky Kedian and Mansfield Town FC's Aden Flint.

However, he said all that changed after he felt disappointed and undervalued when the club made efforts to join the European Super League without consulting their fans.

Micky said he felt the club no longer valued him as a supporter, but merely as a ‘paying’ customer.

He believes that fans are an integral part of football and felt betrayed by the club's actions.

Micky was so upset that he compared his separation from the club to a divorce and was angry and sullen for weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Micky, pictured with Mansfield Town FC manager, Nigel Clough.

However, in 2019, his love for football was rekindled when he attended a Mansfield Town FC match against Milton Keynes Dons FC.

It was a game in which the Stags needed to secure points for automatic promotion.

At this point, Micky still considered himself a ‘guest supporter’, as he attended the game with a friend.

But once the 2021/22 football season started, Micky had fully abandoned his loyalty to Arsenal and followed Mansfield Town FC with great interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Micky recounted that it was during a game against Northampton in 2021 when he saw an entire terrace of fans passionately supporting a team that was near the bottom of the table and had not won a game in ten matches, that he realised that this is what football should be about.

He said: “It was just incredible. I sat mesmerised as they got behind the team, their encouragement bought a lump to my throat, I knew that I'd fallen in love with football again.”

Micky has since travelled home and away to watch the Stags, with his southern accent a talking point with home fans.

He added: “My southern accent, instantly recognisable, amused many, but there was – and has never been – any suspicion, some mirth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When they saw me at Crewe and Sunderland and knew how far I'd travelled to get there, there was also a degree of admiration for my commitment and dedication.”

Micky said he is lucky enough to have friends from Mansfield, Sutton, Woodhouse, Pleasley, and Rainworth, and sometimes gets recognised in The New Inn and Byron pubs.

He said: “Sometimes it's just a nod of the head, some call me ‘Worthing’ – I feel accepted here.”

He praised the fans for their continued support, enthusiasm and dedication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Micky said he also has immense respect for the club, the players, the team and its chairman, John Radford.

He said the club is in safe hands and expressed his joy and relief at seeing Mansfield Town FC join League One following their promotion.