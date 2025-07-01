Good old days: As Warsop carnival returns, here are 12 black and white photos from the 1970s

Warsop’s popular carnival is set to return this Sunday, (July 6), from 12-5pm on The Carrs in Warsop.
This beloved event draws thousands of visitors each year, featuring stalls, family-friendly activities, and live entertainment throughout the afternoon.
To mark this event, we are taking a look back at some of Warsop’s historical carnival days in the 1970s.
Do you have fond memories of the carnival?
