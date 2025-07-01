Good old days: As Warsop carnival returns, here are 12 black and white photos from the 1970s

Warsop’s popular carnival is set to return this Sunday, (July 6), from 12-5pm on The Carrs in Warsop.

This beloved event draws thousands of visitors each year, featuring stalls, family-friendly activities, and live entertainment throughout the afternoon.

To mark this event, we are taking a look back at some of Warsop’s historical carnival days in the 1970s.

Do you have fond memories of the carnival?

1 . 1970s in style Do you recognise anyone in this picture?

2 . 1974 Warsop Carnival in 1974 - did you dress up for the occasion?

3 . Warsop Carnival 1971 Taken in 1971, this picture shows the crowds of people watching the carnival . . . and a great view of The Talbot.

4 . 1971 Spot any familiar faces in this carnival parade picture?