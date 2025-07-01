Good old days: As Warsop carnival returns, here are 12 black and white photos from the 1970s

By Phoebe Cox
Published 1st Jul 2025, 12:33 BST
As the Warsop carnival makes its return this weekend, we’ve gathered 12 fantastic photos from the carnivals of the 1970s.

Warsop’s popular carnival is set to return this Sunday, (July 6), from 12-5pm on The Carrs in Warsop.

This beloved event draws thousands of visitors each year, featuring stalls, family-friendly activities, and live entertainment throughout the afternoon.

To mark this event, we are taking a look back at some of Warsop’s historical carnival days in the 1970s.

Do you have fond memories of the carnival?

Do you recognise anyone in this picture?

1. 1970s in style

Do you recognise anyone in this picture?

Warsop Carnival in 1974 - did you dress up for the occasion?

2. 1974

Warsop Carnival in 1974 - did you dress up for the occasion?

Taken in 1971, this picture shows the crowds of people watching the carnival . . . and a great view of The Talbot.

3. Warsop Carnival 1971

Taken in 1971, this picture shows the crowds of people watching the carnival . . . and a great view of The Talbot.

Spot any familiar faces in this carnival parade picture?

4. 1971

Spot any familiar faces in this carnival parade picture?

