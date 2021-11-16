Good causes in Mansfield to receive funding boost thanks to Co-op members

The money will be shared by 57 causes, all of whom are making a real difference to communities throughout the region.

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of Community and Shared Value at the Co-op, said: “Throughout the pandemic we’ve seen more Co-op members than ever play an active role in supporting their community by selecting a cause.

"Our insight has told us that support for mental wellbeing, access to food and education and employment for young people, are key for helping communities as they get back on their feet

The Meadows Foodbank and Community Cafe in Mansfield

“We’re delighted to see the incredible amount Co-op members have raised over the past five years, by listening closely to our local communities and providing the long-term investment and support they need, our members and customers have all helped make their communities places where we can all be proud to live and work.”

The Local Community Fund is generated by members trading across the Co-op’s businesses and supports grassroots projects across the UK, encouraging members to choose a local cause to support from a selection that are building stronger, more resilient communities.

To learn more about how to support your local community, Co-op Membership and the Co-op app, visit www.coop.co.uk/membership.