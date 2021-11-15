Mansfield, Kirkby and Ollerton part of latest knife amnesty by Nottinghamshire Police

People to leave their unwanted knives in amnesty bins and hand in knives without fear of prosecution for doing so for the duration of the amnesty.

Bins will be located at police stations including Kirkby, Mansfield and Ollerton.

People are advised to check the opening times of their nearest participating amnesty bin location before they visit.

Illegal weapons can handed in without punishment over the next two weeks during the police amnesty

Superintendent Kathryn Craner, the force’s knife crime lead, said: “Every knife handed in to us is one less dangerous weapon which can be used to cause serious harm or injury – potentially resulting in someone’s life being lost.

“While we have seen a sustained reduction in knife crime in Nottinghamshire, we will never rest on our laurels and we remain determined to drive it down even further.

“We understand the devastating impact knife-related crime has on people’s lives on all sides, both victims and perpetrators, and the immense harm and upset it can cause within wider communities.

“That’s why we continue to work closely with our partners all year round to educate people from an early age about the consequences and dangers of carrying a knife and getting drawn into violent crime.

“The continued support of the community is absolutely vital in tackling this issue.

“As well as encouraging people to safely dispose of knives we are asking them to help us make young people aware of the consequences of carrying or using a weapon, that they feel they have someone to talk to about their worries, and to help us spread the message that carrying and using knives will not be tolerated.

“We all need to work together to combat knife crime and we’re urging anyone with information on knife crime in their local community to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency, always dial 999.”

Priority

Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner, said: “My priority is to prevent young people from ever being in a situation where they pick up a knife.

“However, I would urge any that have to take the opportunity to hand them in without fear of prosecution, to keep themselves, their peers and our communities safe.”