'Gobsmacked': Ashfield ambssador Pete Edwards made an MBE in King's Birthday Honours

A champion of sport for people with disabilities and an ambassador for Ashfield has been made an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Pete Edwards, from Sutton, is one of six Nottinghamshire people who have received honours.

Mansfield volunteer Pat Kowalenko has been made a BEM for his services to charity as an NHS and care volunteer responder with the Royal Voluntary Service.

Simon Martin, vice-principal of the Sutton-based Academy Transformation Trust Further Education has been made an OBE for services to further education.

Trevor Clower, founder of the hugely successful Caring Roadshows, has been made a BEM for his services to charity.

Andria Birch, chief executive of Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service and chair of Worksop Together is made an OBE for services to the community in Bassetlaw.

And the BAFTA-winning Nottingham-born actress Samantha Morton has been made an OBE.

Pete, aged 70, who also sits on the Discover Ashfield Board, has played an active role in the district for many years.

He who grew up in South Yorkshire, but moved to Ashfield in 1990 after losing a leg in a mining accident, and soon became a leading advocate for disabled sport.

In 2001, he was offered a job in sport to become a swimming coach, which led to him becoming heavily involved in disabled sport supporting athletes with disabilities.

He said he was ‘absolutely thrilled’ when the letter arrived from the Cabinet Office informing him of his honour.

He said: “I was gobsmacked, it’s such an honour and I’m extremely humbled and proud to be to be nominated for such an accolade.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with many fantastic people, seeing them develop as athletes and help change their lives

"It’s been both inspiring and rewarding.”

‘Gobsmacked’ was also the word 79-year-old Trevor Clower used to describe the news he was being made a BEM.

Trevor, started his free Caring Roadshows back in 2013 and has since taken them to all corners of the county, including Mansfield, Hucknall, Sutton, Kirkby, Eastwood and Bassetlaw, as well as branching out into Lincolnshire and South Yorkshire.

The roadshows, held in town markets, bring together all kinds of support organisations and groups that can help carers and shows them what benefits and support they can access and utilise to help not just those they care for but themselves, with everything from benefits advice, to housing and even legal help if needed.

Trevor does around 20 to 25 free events a year and he believes they have helped and supported more than 35,000 people across Nottinghamshire alone.

He said: “I found out about the honour about three weeks ago and I was gobsmacked – it’s been breaking my neck trying to keep it all quiet, but it’s the icing on the cake for me.

"It’s still sinking in, to be honest, saying I’m Trevor Clower BEM, but it really couldn’t have come at a better time given that we’re trying to take the roadshows to new parts of the country, including every London borough.”

