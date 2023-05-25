The building on Central Drive, Shirebrook, will house three one-bedroom flats and one two-bedroom flat, with four off-street parking spaces.

Applicant Sean Brister has been granted conditional permission by Bolsover Council for the conversion, which will include extensions and alterations to windows and doors.

Conditions include work beginning within three years and a scheme of sound insulation being approved by the council before the first occupant moves in.

The old police station on Central Drive, Shirebrook, will be converted into flats.

Environmental health officer David Hay said in a report to the council: “I have concerns re the internal layouts of the flats in terms of means of escape from fire.”

He saif the main exit/entrance for two of the proposed flats would be through the kitchen/lounge, a risk room in terms of fire. He advised escape windows be installed in three bedrooms.