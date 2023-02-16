Gloworm Festival is a three-day event that has been especially created for grown ups and little people, attracting tens of thousands of visitors each year.

This year’s event will be held at Thoresby Park on August 11-13 – with tickets now on sale via glowormfestival.co.uk

The festival’s website reads: “Here at the Gloworm Festival, we believe that children are the most important people in the world, which is why this event is aimed at families with children aged 0-13, with plenty for teenagers and grown ups to enjoy too.”

Gloworm Festival, held at Thoresby Park in Nottinghamshire, will be returning this summer.

The festival offers a lineup of TV stars, bands, workshops and activities for all the family.

For the second year running, the festival has announced it will be partnering with Childs Farm, the award-winning baby and child skincare brand.

Richard Walpole, festival director, said: “We are really happy to be working with Childs Farm again in 2023.

The festival is partnering with Childs Farm, which will host a number of fun activities for children in the Tiny Tots area.

“The team has some great ideas on how to bring their space to life and we look forward to sharing more in the coming weeks.”

Along with a number of exciting new features, the baby changing and feeding area will be getting a special revamp for 2023. While parents feed and change their little ones in a relaxing environment, they will be given the chance to sample Childs Farm goodies.

Throughout the weekend, the skincare brand will once again be hosting a number of fun and interactive activities in the Tiny Tots Zone.

This includes a puppet show, designed to encourage and educate independent washing and bath time routines, and a foam party.A Childs Farm spokesman said: “We are delighted to be attending Gloworm Festival for the second year running and are very much looking forward to welcoming everyone to our area in the Tiny Tots Zone.

“We can’t wait to get back out there and share some Childs Farm fun with you all. Be sure to pop by the stand over the weekend to say hello and pick up a free sample to take home.”

