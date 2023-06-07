Only five years ago, West Nottinghamshire College was engulfed by money problems which led to the resignation of high-profile principal Dame Asha Khemka.

In a bid to slash costs, staff numbers were cut by 23 per cent, and the college was forced to seek millions of pounds in government bailouts.

However, new principal Andrew Cropley arrived in 2019, vowing to turn things around, and now he has been rewarded by a report from education watchdog Ofsted that gives the college a ‘good’ rating.

Delighted principal Andrew Cropley (centre) celebrates the Ofsted rating with staff and students at West Nottinghamshire College.

It is also ranked good in six individual categories, and outstanding for personal development and provision for learners with high needs.

Significantly, the Ofsted inspectors made a point of praising “the ambitious leadership team for securing the college’s finances and developing an empowering culture based firmly on the needs of learners”.

Their newly published report, following a four-day inspection in March, says: “Highly experienced governors have supported this transformation. Leaders and governors have a relentless drive to improve performance across the college.”

Mr Cropley, aged 57, said the Ofsted verdict reflected “the extraordinary achievements of our college over the last four years”.

The main West Nottinghamshire College campus on Derby Road, Mansfield.

He said: “I am privileged to lead a team of incredible people, who have seized the challenge to be the college that our communities need and have delivered so brilliantly.

“Every member of the team should feel proud of the part they have played. I am also hugely grateful to our governors, who have supported us and challenged us so thoughtfully every step of the way.”

Mr Cropley praised local businesses, public sector employees, councils, MPs and Nottingham Trent University too for their support, and described the college’s students as “fabulous”, saying they “continue to inspire us through their achievements”.

"We have scope to do even better,” he added. “I look forward to us continuing to do our best to help improve the prosperity of our communities.”

The college, which has its main base on Derby Road, Mansfield, operates across four sites in Mansfield and Ashfield or in the workplace. It offers full-time vocational courses or A-levels for young people, learning programmes and courses for adults and also apprenticeships in areas such as construction, business, retail and engineering.

At the time of the Ofsted inspection in March, there were 2,786 young people on its books, 2,626 adult learners and 1,042 apprentices, as well as 169 learners with high needs.

Inspectors found learners and apprentices “enjoy their studies” and value the “expertise, support and encouragement of friendly and approachable teachers and staff”.

There was “a calm and welcoming environment” at the college, where "young people are well prepared for the world of work”.

"Most learners and apprentices successfully pass their courses,” reveals the Ofsted report. “Almost all apprentices move into sustained employment, while a large majority of adult learners secure jobs in their relevant sector.”

To further improve, college leaders were encouraged to: ensure plans for apprentices’ learning are used consistentl; continue their work to stabilise the electrical curriculum; ensure all teachers set learners demanding work; and ensure all teachers use assessment effectively.