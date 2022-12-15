Give the gift of theatre this Christmas and enjoy a performance at Mansfield's Palace Theatre

Panto season continues well into 2023 with Dick Whittington performed by Westfield Folkhouse Pantomime from January 14, to 22, and Aladdin by Mansfield Hospitals Theatre Troupe from January 28, to February 4.

Mansfield Operatic Society will present 9 to 5 the Musical between February 15 and 19, and New Youth Theatre will perform West Side Story on March 14 and 15.

Original artists include Odyssey on February 24, and China Crisis on March 23, with excellent tributes across the musical genres including Jersey Beats – Oh What a Nite on February 8, The Legends of American Country on February 9, Northern Live – Do I Love You on February 10, Queen Rhapsody on February 11, Whitney – Queen of the Night on February 23, Motown – How Sweet It Is on February 28, Lionel on March 8, The Rod Stewart Songbook on March 10, Rock of Ages Experience on March 16, Rat Pack – Swingin’ at the Sands on March 17, The Ultimate 70s Show on March 18 and The King’s Voice – Gordon Hendricks as Elvis on March 31.

Why not give the gift of theatre this Christmas

You can introduce the little ones in your life to live theatre when Northern Ballet bring Ugly Duckling to the Palace stage on February 21, or if it’s drama you’re after then Sherlock Holmes: The Valley of Fear is for you on March 1 and 2.

If you’re in the mood to laugh catch The Comedy Store on March 3, and Phoney Towers on March 24.

Add a little (Circus of) Horror with The Haunted Fairground on March 21, and celebrate all things emerald-isle with Ireland the Show on March 9, and Irish Annie’s starring Ricky Tomlinson on March 30.

And if you want to be super, super organised, then tickets for the 2023 panto Beauty and the Beast, starring Adam Moss, are already on sale.