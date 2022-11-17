Giltbrook man known as 'Mr Sunshine' receives highest honour for service to community

Kenneth Storer is affectionately known as 'Mr Sunshine'.

Kenneth Storer was one of six people honoured by Broxtowe Borough Council this week at an exclusive ceremony, where they were admitted as new Freemen and Aldermen of the Borough.

Giltbrook resident Kenneth, known locally as Bob, takes a daily bus and a tram to the Queen’s Medical Centre to deliver donated paper and supplies to the wards for the children to use for activities and to keep them entertained during their stay.

Kenneth, affectionately known by staff and patients as ‘Mr Sunshine’ for his warm and caring nature and ability to brighten up everyone’s day, has visited daily for 15 years.

The only thing that has ever stopped him was the pandemic.

Joining Kenneth as new Freemen of the Borough are:

 World-renowned scientist, Professor Sir Martyn Poliakoff who has supported the preservation of history and future development of Beeston over a 40 year period.

 Dr David Nunn, from Kimberley, whose tireless work to ensure that all of Nottinghamshire’s war dead were remembered has helped result in a new war memorial for Nottinghamshire and brought comfort and closure to communities across the county.

 David Bingham, an entrepreneur who has been a driving force in creating opportunities for jobs, businesses and economic growth in Broxtowe Borough following the closure of Moorgreen Pit.

 Community First Responder, Derek Burnett BEM, from Nuthall. Among his First Responding work, Derek has dedicated many years to supporting vulnerable people to live a better quality of life through his many and various volunteer positions.

 Gillian Bourne, an 86 year old from Stapleford, who has ensured the continued success of scouting over more than 45 years, providing vital support and development opportunities to young people in Broxtowe.

Former borough councillor Ken Rigby was also made an Alderman of the Council at the ceremony, for over two decades of dedicated service to the people of Broxtowe in which he championed local need and bridged the gap between the council and its residents.

Broxtowe Borough Council is able to bestow the award of Honorary Alderman, Freeman of the Borough and Freedom of Entry on individuals who have made a significant contribution to the community.

The titles of Honorary Alderman, Freeman and Freedom of Entry are the highest honours that the council can bestow.