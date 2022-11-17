Five-bedroom 'forever home' in Eastwood that ticks all the boxes for families

If you and your family are searching for that ‘forever home’, look no further than this traditional, five-bedroom property in Eastwood that surely ticks all your boxes.

It sits on Nottingham Road and offers of more than £400,000 are being invited by Watsons Estate Agents, of Main Street, Kimberley.

Not only is it a substantial, detached house with a generous amount of living space, all well presented, it is also close to a wide range of amenities, including schools and transport links, and comes with a low-maintenance garden.

In brief, the ground floor comprises an entrance hallway, lounge with open fireplace and bay window, dining kitchen, utility room and WC. A spacious conservatory is currently being used as a family dining room but would equally make a terrific play room or home office, especially as three radiators mean it can be used all year round.

On the first floor, the landing leads to four of the bedrooms, three of which are doubles and two of which have ‘Jack And Jill’ access to an en suite shower room. The main family bathroom has just been re-fitted with a contemporary four-piece suite.

Just when you thought this home had provided all you need, more stairs take you to a second floor where you will find the primary bedroom, complete with a separate dressing area, fitted wardrobes and an en suite bathroom.

Outside, the back garden consists of a paved patio and artificial lawn, which is ideal for families. At the front, a driveway provides space for off-street parking and leads to a single, integral garage.

To get a taste of what we’re talking about, please flick through our photo gallery below. For more information, visit the Zoopla website here.

1. Dining kitchen Let's begin our tour of the Nottingham Road house in the dining kitchen, which is fitted with a range of modern, matching high-gloss wall and base units, plus complementary work surfaces. Textured wooden flooring adds a touch of class Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Central island Moving further into the dining kitchen, we can see that a central island is fitted with base units and a stainless steel sink and drainer unit. with integrated dishwasher. Ceiling spotlights give the room a contemporary look. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Integrated oven The dining kitchen also features an integrated electric oven and hob with extractor over. Doors lead to the lobby and the back garden, while there is open access to the conservatory. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Sliding doors to the garden A final photo of the dining kitchen shows the large, sliding doors that lead to the rear garden of the £400,000-plus property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales