In a search for the most exciting product to add to its range of sweet treats, the family-run retailer, which has branches in Mansfield and Sutton, is encouraging cake enthusiasts of all ages and levels of experience to share their designs.

The winning baker will get to work with the expert team at Birds to develop their product, before it hits the shelves in October as part of its Halloween range.

They will also receive a Birds Burgundy Card, entitling them to free Birds for a year.

Birds Bakery team members Stacey and Beverly help launch the 'Get Your Bake On' competition

The competition is open now and people can submit their entries in the comments on Birds’ various social channels.

To be considered, entrants must share the name of their creation with its key flavours and a picture to show the final result.

Creative drawings are accepted, or a photograph for those who are brave enough to bake it.

Mike Holling, Birds sales and marketing director at Birds, said: “Following a rise in home baking in lockdown, ‘flour fever’ has continued to grip the nation.

“We want to meet these British bakers.

“We love baking because it unites everyone.

“There’s no age limit to this competition, because we want to see the full range of what our customers can dream up.

“As well as our core range of classic cakes, our team does like to celebrate each season with some suitable products.

"Everyone loves our hot cross bun loaves, and our delicious orange carrots at Easter, heart cupcakes and chocolate frogs for Valentine’s Day, and of course, our mince pies and gingerbread reindeers at Christmas.

“The winner of this competition will have their creation sold in October, so we’re open to seeing some spooky ideas as well as a twist on traditional favourites, with a particular focus on biscuits, cupcakes, chocolate lollipops and doughnuts.”

Submit your entry on social media via Instagram at @birds_bakery, Twitter at @birds_bakery or Facebook at @Birds Bakery. The closing date for entries is July 18.