The exciting seasonal attraction will allow families to take photos and selfies, whilst creating memories amid a traditional winter wonderland setting.

It’s all part of this year's Christmas in Mansfield festivities which have been organised by Mansfield District Council.The snow globe stop-offs to various parts of the district will also coincide with Christmas events being organised by community groups.

Those waiting for their turn inside the globe will be entertained by the elves and there is no need to book.

The snow globe is going on tour in Mansfield

Mayor Andy Abrahams said: "We're really pleased to be able to spread out the festive fun to all corners of the district this year instead of concentrating Christmas in Mansfield events in the town centre."We hope people will post photos of their globe experience on the council Facebook page @MyMansfieldUK to help spread some Christmas cheer in what has been another difficult year for many.

"We anticipate the snow globe tour will be popular so to help organisers manage the numbers attending and keep events Covid-secure we are asking that people only attend their nearest event."The council is encouraging everyone visiting the Snow Globe to take a Covid lateral flow test first, to check they are Covid infection free and to maintain 2M distance between themselves and other households whilst queuing.

The Snow Globe dates and locations are:

Friday, November 26: Ladybrook Place, 4.30pm to 8pm, as part of the Ladybrook Christmas event with stalls, food and drink and more, Saturday, November 27: Meden Square, Pleasley, from 12noon to 6.30pm as part of the Pleasley Christmas Lights Group Christmas lights switch-on with music, Santa, carols and more. This event is ticket only and is now sold out.