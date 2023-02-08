Get ready for half-term -- 15 things to do in Mansfield area this weekend

It seems only five minutes since Christmas. And yet here we are, on the verge of the first school half-term holiday of 2023.

The week-long holiday starts on Monday, but the build-up begins now as we head into the weekend, so you are probably keen to find out about the events and activities on offer in the Mansfield and Ashfield area.

Our guide returns with a packed list of ideas for things to do and places to go. And it is dominated by the Nottingham Festival of Science and Curiosity.

Geared towards youngsters and families, the festival explores the wonders of science, technology, engineering and maths with interactive and fun events, and hands-on activities at libraries, museums and community spaces throughout the county.

But it’s not all about science. Music takes centre stage at the Palace Theatre in Mansfield, where fans of Queen, Northern Soul and country music should have a whale of a time.

The little ones are catered for with special reading and art sessions across the district, while popular venues such as Sherwood Pines and Creswell Crags host half-term fun too.

Please remember to check the websites of the individual venues to check opening times, admission prices and ticket availability.

Have a great weekend, and an even better half-term week!

1 . Science fun day Try some hands-on experiments and activities in a free science fun day at Mansfield Library on Saturday (10 am to 2 pm). Scientists, researchers and students will teach you all about the work they do. You can look through microscopes, play with the laws of physics and even tour an inflatable planetarium to explore the wonders of the night sky. A similar event is being held at Southwell Minster on Monday (10.30 am to 3 pm). Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Zog activity trail Join Zog on his latest forest adventure with a new family activity trail and free app at Sherwood Pines every day of the half-term. Thanks to amazing augmented reality technology, the kids will be able to collect golden stars, just like Zog, and have the chance to take a photo with everyone's favourite dragon. Capture the fun by saving videos and photos as you complete the activities. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Build your own robot Researchers from the University of Nottingham are hosting a robotics workshop at Mansfield Museum next Wednesday (10 am to 3 pm) as part of the Nottingham Festival of Science and Curiosity. Children, who must be accompanied by adults, can even build their own robot and learn how it interacts with humans. Please check the festival's website for availability of places. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Rock night away with Queen The hits of Freddie Mercury and Queen, one of the greatest rock bands of all time, still resonate with audiences today. 'Queen Rhapsody' at Mansfield's Palace Theatre on Saturday is a live concert experience and high-energy show that brings those songs, such as 'Under Pressure', 'Somebody To Love' and 'We Are The Champions', to life. Rock the night away! Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales