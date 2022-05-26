Get ready for a Summer of Fun in Ashfield with host of free activities and events

The Summer of Fun is Ashfield District Council’s biggest and most ambitious event’s programme ever with an estimated 100,000 residents expected to come together at the council’s events alongside dozens of Jubilee Street Parties celebrating The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The summer of events kicks off in June with the Big Jubilee Lunch on Sunday, June 5, from 11am to 3pm, on Kingsway Park, Kirkby.

Residents are invited to bring their picnics and blankets to the park to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. There will be background music, community stalls, giant garden games, inflatables, and a free face painter.

Ashfield District Council’s summer events programme is jam-packed with fantastic free events for everyone.

The outdoor cinema will return to Selston Country Park on Saturday, July 23, and once again, the council is asking residents to vote for the film they would like to see.

And Sutton Lawn will play host to the brand-new event for 2022, Ashfield Day, on Saturday, August 27.

Ashfield Day will be a huge celebration of the people, history, community, and future of Ashfield and will feature unique entertainment and music alongside Sutton’s outdoor cinema screening.

Coun Samantha Deakin, portfolio holder for Parks, Town Centres and Neighbourhood Services, said: “This year we have a fantastic events programme.

"We have ensured that all the events are spread across the district to allow all residents the chance to experience a fun day out.

"We will release the full details of each event closer to the time, but we wanted to give residents a taste of what’s to come this summer.

“We know that the past couple of years have been tough and this year we are determined to have the biggest and best events programme yet.”

Coun Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council, said: “As a council, we pride ourselves in bringing our communities together.

"This year, our event’s programme is our biggest and best ever. These events are our way of thanking everyone who did so much during the Covid pandemic.