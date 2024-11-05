Rainworth man with learning difficulties hopes to break stigma with first book

A 35-year-old man from Rainworth with learning difficulties, who is passionate about Mansfield Town FC, enjoys reading stories, and advocates for the learning-disabled and autistic community, has achieved his dream of writing a book.

Aron McPhail, who is autistic, said he hopes to challenge the stigma surrounding individuals with learning difficulties and disabilities by demonstrating that they can achieve anything, including writing a book.

The 35-year-old, who is excited to share his first book ‘Dark and Dangerous,' said that the story is something he has been working on for just over four years.

He said: “The main reason I wanted to write this book is my love for stories and my desire to break the stigma surrounding individuals with learning difficulties and disabilities.

Aron McPhail, aged 35, from Rainworth.

“Society often tells us that we are incapable of achieving things, but we are capable of a lot. Like writing a book.

“My goal is to help end the stigma associated with our community.”

Aron stated that the main inspiration for ‘Dark and Dangerous’ was listening to an audiobook titled ‘Free Fall’ by Abigail Davies.

He added: “I have listened to it many times and wanted to tell a similar story. My story is intense and definitely not a fairy tale.”

The front cover of Dark & Dangerous.

Peter, Aron’s father, could not be prouder of his son, who learned to read and write at the age of 11 after receiving specialist educational support.

Peter said: “It was not an easy journey, but when Aron was 11, he experienced a significant turning point in his life.

“He began reading extensively and got involved in school plays, which sparked his interest in storytelling.

“He has come a long way since then. We are so proud.”

Aron's advocacy stems from his involvement with OneFest, a summer festival for individuals with learning disabilities and autism held in Mansfield each summer.

And despite living with a rare genetic condition called Lissencephaly Disorder and having learning difficulties, Aron is determined to continue challenging the stigma surrounding the autistic and learning-disabled community, and is now working on his second book.

Aron also mentioned that writing appears to be a family trait, as his niece, Courtney McPhail, is a published author as well.

‘Dark and Dangerous’ – described as a “pulsating romantic thriller” – will be released on Friday, November 8.

See more at: www.barnesandnoble.com/w/dark-dangerous-aron-james-mcphail/1146481426.