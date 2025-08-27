A generous donation has been made to the Warsop Poppy Gang, a group known for their annual mile-long remembrance display along the A60 road.

A Probus club is a community-based, non-political, and non-sectarian association designed for retired and semi-retired professionals and business people, as well as others who have held positions of responsibility.

Members meet regularly for fellowship and to pursue their interests. The name ‘Probus’ is an abbreviation of ‘PROfessional’ and ‘BUSiness’ – and it also means honest or virtuous in Latin. Each Probus club operates autonomously, without a central organisation, and provides opportunities for networking, social activities, outings, and presentations from both members and guest speakers.

Warsop Probus has been active for over 40 years. Originally a men’s only club, it now includes female members, with women having joined this year.

Recently, the club donated £100 to the Warsop Poppy Gang, a group of volunteers responsible for creating and displaying Remembrance commemorations, which include soldier outlines along the road and crochet poppies hanging from trees. The Poppy Gang was initiated for the centenary of the First World War in 2014 but has grown in a decade to include World War II.

This August, Tim Dennis, the chairman of the Poppy Gang, and Martyn Whatmore, the group's treasurer, accepted a £100 donation from the Club. The donation was presented by Probus members Hugh Ashton and Roy Woolley.

Probus club president Brian Bradley remarked that it was a privilege to support the group’s hard work, noting that Warsop's Remembrance display “gets better each year”.

To find out more about the Probus group and how to get involved, check out their public Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/278378974993590/.