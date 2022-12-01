Women's rights charity the Fawcett Society said progress in reducing the gender pay gap is too slow, and called on the Government to introduce measures to help women into higher-paying work, especially during the cost-of-living crisis.

Office for National Statistics estimates show full-time female workers in Broxtowe earned an average of £17.35 per hour as of April, while their male peers earned £20.02, a gap of 13.3 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means, by the end of the year, women will have effectively worked without pay since November 13.

Across the UK, the full-time female workforce is paid an average hourly rate of £18.09, 11.3 per cent less than the £20.04 hourly wage earned by men.

Across the UK, the full-time female workforce is paid an average hourly rate of £18.09, 11.3 per cent less than the £20.04 hourly wage earned by men.

The Fawcett Society said the rising cost of living means raising awareness of the pay gap is vital for women across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jemima Olchawski, society chief executive, said: "Progress on tackling the gender pay gap is too slow and evidence continues to stack up that women want to see more being done.

“In the context of labour market shortages and the cost-of-living crisis, we really can’t afford not to act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We urgently need action from both the Government and employers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gender pay gap is the estimated difference between the average hourly wage for men and women across all jobs and is different from the concept of equal pay, which means men and women doing the same job must be paid the same.

For part-time workers across the country, the gender pay gap was 0.2 per cent last year, while in Ashfield, women earned 22.7 per cent more than men in part-time roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fawcett Society called on the Government to make flexible working available to all to help more women and mothers into work.

It said employers should also stop asking “discriminatory” wage history questions and publish salary bands on job adverts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government's Equality Hub said the overall trend of the national gender pay gap has decreased over time since 1997.