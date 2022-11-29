Eastwood care home 'very disappointed' as inspector warns improvements must be made

Alexandra House Care Home in Eastwood.

Alexandra House Care Home, on Wroughton Court, was given a ‘Good’ rating by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) for its caring and responsive approach.

But its overall rating was ‘Requires Improvement’ after it was found to be below par in three categories that covered how safe, effective and well-led the home is.

The inspector’s report, published on November 24, said: “Medicines were delivered correctly on the day of our inspection; however, systems and storage were not always safely managed.

“Some people did not receive their medicines in a timely manner. Risk management was not always effective.

“The care plan reviews system did not always reflect people's needs. Temperatures checks were not accurate and people were at risk of scolding.

“We were not always assured infection control policy and procedures were accurate and up to date.”

The home provides personal care for older people, some of whom live with dementia, and can support up to 38 residents at one time.

The report continued: “People were not always supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives.

“Staff did not always support people in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests.

“There was lack of management oversight. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) was not always adhered to, as people's personal information was not stored safely and correct.”

But along with criticisms, the planned inspection also led to some praise for the service – which is run by Eastgate Care.

It was noted that “incident and accidents were regularly monitored” and that “staff knew people well”.

An action plan is now in place to improve the service.

Janine Morgan, managing director at Eastgate Care, said: “We are very disappointed to have been rated as requires improvement.

“Working closely with the CQC we will deliver on their recommendations and get back to good a rating.