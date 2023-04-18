News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
16 minutes ago Greta Van Fleet announce huge tour - how to buy tickets
1 hour ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
4 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
4 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
5 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return

Gareth Gates among the line-up for the return of Mansfield's Party on the Market

Mansfield's Market Place is set to be transformed into a lively party hub for the highly-anticipated return of Party on the Market, featuring the headlining act, Gareth Gates.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 18th Apr 2023, 14:30 BST- 2 min read

Join in with what is set to be an unforgettable day filled with music, food, and fun in the heart of Mansfield on Sunday, June 4, from 2pm to 7pm.

The event promises to be a fantastic free day out, with live music, delicious food, and a lively atmosphere for people of all ages.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mansfield BID and Mansfield District Council, with event partners CANVAS and Mansfield 103.2, are thrilled to announce the music line-up for the main stage which includes Dan Budd as Robbie Williams, The Harry Styles Experience, ABBA Fever, A Million Dreams performing as The Greatest Showman, and Gareth Gates.

Gareth Gates will be headlining Party on the Market in MansfieldGareth Gates will be headlining Party on the Market in Mansfield
Gareth Gates will be headlining Party on the Market in Mansfield
Most Popular

The stage show will be hosted by Jono Edwards, Miss Margo, and Mansfield 103.2, with support from the Four Seasons Shopping Centre and local businesses, ensuring a vibrant and unforgettable show for everyone.

In addition to the live performances, Party on the Market will showcase the best of Mansfield's food scene, with a wide selection of mouth-watering dishes to satisfy every taste bud. An outside bar will also be present, serving up refreshing drinks to keep the party going all day long.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event is being funded jointly by Mansfield BID and Mansfield District Council.

Read More
New singing group to help people with dementia launching in Sutton

James Biddlestone, head of People and Transformation at the authority, said: "We are pleased to be bringing Party On The Market back into Mansfield's town centre, and preparations are now well underway, the party will be here in just six weeks.

"With a wide choice of fantastic food on offer, coupled with great music for all the family, we will make this party a landmark event in the calendar that visitors will simply not want to miss.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We’re also delighted to see our partnership with Mansfield BID and local businesses in the town working in action, all united to bring brilliant events to Mansfield. We would urge all residents in the district and beyond to come to the town centre and enjoy this free party.”

Party on the Market is a celebration of community, culture, and entertainment, bringing people together in the heart of Mansfield. The event will take place rain or shine, so visitors are encouraged to mark their calendars and come prepared for a fantastic day in the town centre.

Jay Rowlinson, chief executive of Mansfield BID, said: “I am thrilled to see the return of the Party on the Market right in the heart of the town centre, bringing a jam-packed day of free live music, activities and entertainment.

“We have been working closely with all our partners to bring residents and visitors a fantastic line-up that has something for all the family.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This event is one of many others BID and its partners are putting on for free in the town centre during this calendar year. It is going to be a day you won’t want to miss and will be the perfect start to the summer season.”

Related topics:Gareth Gates