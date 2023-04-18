Gareth Gates among the line-up for the return of Mansfield's Party on the Market

Join in with what is set to be an unforgettable day filled with music, food, and fun in the heart of Mansfield on Sunday, June 4, from 2pm to 7pm.

The event promises to be a fantastic free day out, with live music, delicious food, and a lively atmosphere for people of all ages.

Mansfield BID and Mansfield District Council, with event partners CANVAS and Mansfield 103.2, are thrilled to announce the music line-up for the main stage which includes Dan Budd as Robbie Williams, The Harry Styles Experience, ABBA Fever, A Million Dreams performing as The Greatest Showman, and Gareth Gates.

Gareth Gates will be headlining Party on the Market in Mansfield

The stage show will be hosted by Jono Edwards, Miss Margo, and Mansfield 103.2, with support from the Four Seasons Shopping Centre and local businesses, ensuring a vibrant and unforgettable show for everyone.

In addition to the live performances, Party on the Market will showcase the best of Mansfield's food scene, with a wide selection of mouth-watering dishes to satisfy every taste bud. An outside bar will also be present, serving up refreshing drinks to keep the party going all day long.

The event is being funded jointly by Mansfield BID and Mansfield District Council.

James Biddlestone, head of People and Transformation at the authority, said: "We are pleased to be bringing Party On The Market back into Mansfield's town centre, and preparations are now well underway, the party will be here in just six weeks.

"With a wide choice of fantastic food on offer, coupled with great music for all the family, we will make this party a landmark event in the calendar that visitors will simply not want to miss.

"We’re also delighted to see our partnership with Mansfield BID and local businesses in the town working in action, all united to bring brilliant events to Mansfield. We would urge all residents in the district and beyond to come to the town centre and enjoy this free party.”

Party on the Market is a celebration of community, culture, and entertainment, bringing people together in the heart of Mansfield. The event will take place rain or shine, so visitors are encouraged to mark their calendars and come prepared for a fantastic day in the town centre.

Jay Rowlinson, chief executive of Mansfield BID, said: “I am thrilled to see the return of the Party on the Market right in the heart of the town centre, bringing a jam-packed day of free live music, activities and entertainment.

“We have been working closely with all our partners to bring residents and visitors a fantastic line-up that has something for all the family.

