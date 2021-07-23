It had been feared that Sally Twinkle, which was founded in August 1967, would close when owner David Marriott retired.

David first acquired the business 15 years ago following the death of founder Margaret Elliot, but he put the business up for sale as he neared retirement.

Now, Duncan Adams, who owns a similar family business in Beeston, Nottingham, has saved the shop from closure, meaning that all five staff will be kept on and the name Sally Twinkle will live on.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sally Twinkle saved -David Marriott is pictured handing over the Sally Twinkle sign to Duncan Adams. The actual sign is still the original that Margaret Elliot had installed when she founded the business.

Duncan said: “I saw that the business was for sale, and when I came in I just thought “wow”.

“It is more than a shop. It is part of the heritage of Mansfield. I want it to retain all that but become more, and become a focus for the community.”

Duncan says that the shop will continue to sell haberdashery, fabrics and yarns, but it will also provide a sewing machine service, repairs, and sales.

He says the shop will be spruced up, and added to - with plans for sewing classes and quilting sessions.

Duncan added: “I am really looking forward to taking the helm and driving forward, by keeping the customers we have and attracting a new generation.”

David Marriott plans to retire, although his time will be full as he is involved in a number of organisations.

He said: “I have had a very enjoyable time at Sally Twinkle, but it’s time to pass the baton on. It’s amazing to think that Margaret started the business, I took it on and led it for 15 years, and now it is being taken into the future.

“It’s a part of the Handley Arcade, part of Mansfield, and part of people’s lives. I wish Duncan and the staff all the very best for the future.”

Nikki Rolls, chief executive at Mansfield Business Improvement District (BID) said: “We wish David all the very best in his retirement, and will support Duncan as he takes the shop forward.

“There isn’t a shop like Sally Twinkle for many miles around and it brings people to our wonderful town centre. It’s great to see its future secured.”