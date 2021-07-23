The area around Shirebrook Leisure Centre

A coroner’s court in Chesterfield concluded on Thursday, July 21 that 40-year-old Marcin Janik had taken his own life

The locksmith and carpenter, who worked on building sites, had previously been reported missing on February 1, the inquest, the documentary inquest heard.

He was found dead due to the effects of burning and inhalation of fire fumes, on Wednesday, January 27.

Officers were called to a burned body behind Shirebrooke Lesiure Centre, also known as Kissingate Park, at 1.10pm on that day.

Susan Evans, assistant coroner for the Derby and Derbyshire Coroners, described how Janik, who lived in Shirebrook, had come to England

in November 2020.

He had previously been in prison for nine months in Poland, where concerns had been raised over his mental health.

Shortly before his death, several passers by saw him and he was seen on a garage and newsagent CCTV.

Footage showed him walking towards a garage forecourt where he appeared to be alone, pacing, and moving closer the camera.

It recorded him filling up four plastic containers with petrol and paid at 12.41pm.

He was later seen walking in the direction of the leisure centre.

One eyewitness noticed him in a grassy area with clear plastic bottles containing a liquid with a yellow tint, set up on the floor in a semi circle.

A night shift worker rang the police to say a man was on fire and a dog-walker described seeing someone walking out of flames and heard screams.

A doctor who examined the body found extensive burning, including his lower leg, while his muscle and feet were completely absent and his upper arms and legs were burned in a ‘pugilistic’ stance.

A set of keys between his legs were identified by his flat mate.

Police officers were not suspicious of any third party involvement, the inquest was told.

A lighter was also discovered close to his remains.

An intensive investigation by fire officers found there was ignition of clothing exacerbated by the liquid. Janik was also known to have previously self-harmed, the inquest heard.

Miss Evans said: “In conclusion, on the balance of probability, I find a verdict of suicide. The evidence of a deliberate act is clear.”