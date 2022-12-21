Working with Mansfield Council, the company is helping to redevelop the former car park at the rear of Old Town Hall into a memorial garden, with work set to continue after Christmas with some changes to parking and the taxi rank happening.

The company is installing sustainable drainage systems across the town, to create a greener, cleaner Mansfield to help protect against flooding.

Helen Purdy, of Severn Trent’s green recovery project team, said: “We’re really pleased with the progress this project is making and excited about the changes happening in the town centre that will help reduce flooding, while also making it a nicer area to visit.

Severn Trent is helping to redevelop the former car park off Queen Street into a memorial garden

“So we can make these improvements and due to the location of our manholes on our network, we are having to make some short-term changes in the town centre.

“We want to ensure people are aware of these when they come to visit the town in the New Year so everything can run smoothly, and everyone is aware of what to expect.”

Key changes taking place in the town centre are Market Street will be closed for two weeks from January 16, Queen Street will be closed between Queens Walk and Exchange Row from January 30, until the end of April, with the taxi rank relocated to Stockwell Gate from January 30 until about end of April, while disabled parking spaces on Queen Street will be replaced with a loading/unloading area.

Ms Purdy said: “Every effort is being made to carry out this work with as little disruption as possible and we’re thankful for everyone’s continued support as we continue to work in the town centre and wider areas.

“When this project is completed, those living and visiting Mansfield will be able to enjoy a greener town, that’s protected from flooding while having more green spaces and areas to enjoy – there’s so many benefits to this project, and we’re excited for the community to enjoy them when we’ve finished everything in 2025.”

