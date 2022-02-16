Nottinghamshire funeral director becomes one of the youngest to join examining board

Colum O’Shea decided to apply for the volunteer examiner role to celebrate his ten year milestone with A.W. Lymn.

After successfully making it through the application process, at 30-years-old, Colum is now one of the youngest examiners on the board.

As part of his responsibilities, Colum will attend NAFD meetings and assist in the construction of examination papers and marking thereof for students sitting exams for the new funeral directing diploma this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colum O’Shea is now one of the youngest examiners for The National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD)

He said: “I am incredibly proud to take on this new challenge and hopefully help other young professionals in the funeral industry. It’s an honour to be a part of a team that is rich in experience and diversity to ensure the highest standards are delivered throughout the examination process.”

At just 15-years-old, Colum’s passion for the funeral industry was ignited when he joined A.W. Lymn on a work experience placement.

Four years later, Colum was working full-time for A.W. Lymn on its trainee programme, a four-year residential course that helps kick-start a career in the funeral industry.

Colum said: “It is an incredible opportunity to have the NAFD invest in me as an examiner and put me onto this training course.

"I am proud to represent A.W. Lymn and work among such experienced professionals."

Jackie Lymn Rose, company director at A.W. Lymn, is also part of the NAFD examiner board after first joining in 1996.

She said: “We are very proud of Colum and all his achievements since he first joined our family business.

"He is a real asset to the team and a well-respected funeral director within the local community. His work is extremely valued, and we’re all excited to see what he will do next in his promising career.”