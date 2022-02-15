Beware of new NHS scam with fake emails claiming to be a Covid-19 travel certificate
People are being warned to be on the look out for ‘fake’ emails which are being circulated.
Nottinghamshire Police have issued the warning after the latest NHS email scam.
Do not click into any email/message that you do not recognise to be genuine.
An example of a fake email someone has received was claiming to be a Covid-19 travel certificate for 2022.
It claims anyone holding such a document will be able to travel throughout Europe without the need to quarantine or test for Covid-19.
The email includes a link to your ‘green pass’ which you are advised not to click on.
