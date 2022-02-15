Beware of new NHS scam with fake emails claiming to be a Covid-19 travel certificate

People are being warned to be on the look out for ‘fake’ emails which are being circulated.

By Shelley Marriott
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 11:39 am

Nottinghamshire Police have issued the warning after the latest NHS email scam.

Do not click into any email/message that you do not recognise to be genuine.

An example of a fake email someone has received was claiming to be a Covid-19 travel certificate for 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

People are being warned about fake emails which are circulating from the NHS

It claims anyone holding such a document will be able to travel throughout Europe without the need to quarantine or test for Covid-19.

The email includes a link to your ‘green pass’ which you are advised not to click on.

Read More

Read More
Man arrested after police discover cannabis grow while on patrol in Mansfield

A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.