Beware of new NHS scam with fake emails claiming to be a Covid-19 travel certificate

Nottinghamshire Police have issued the warning after the latest NHS email scam.

Do not click into any email/message that you do not recognise to be genuine.

An example of a fake email someone has received was claiming to be a Covid-19 travel certificate for 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People are being warned about fake emails which are circulating from the NHS

It claims anyone holding such a document will be able to travel throughout Europe without the need to quarantine or test for Covid-19.

The email includes a link to your ‘green pass’ which you are advised not to click on.