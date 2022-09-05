News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Funds raised by Nottingham Forest Football Club supporters will be used to plant more trees

A donation of more than £2,500 raised by Forza Garibaldi, the fan-led initiative supporting Nottingham Forest Football Club, has been given to The Sherwood Forest Trust charity.

By Shelley Marriott
Monday, 5th September 2022, 5:12 pm

The Trust will use the money to plant native British trees in areas that were once part of the historic Forest.

Forza Garibaldi raised the money earlier this summer by raffling off a collection of flags, which were displayed outdoors near the famous Major Oak, including a huge banner depicting Sherwood Forest’s most famous son, Robin Hood.

Read More

Read More
£2 bus price cap has been welcomed by Mansfield MP
The flags were displayed outdoors near the famous Major Oak

Most Popular

Linda Hardy, of the Sherwood Forest Trust, said: “As the Nottingham Forest emblem is an oak tree, it’s appropriate that the money will help us put oaks and other native trees back into areas where woodland has been lost.

"Planting trees helps combat climate change and creates new habitats for wildlife.

"We’re really grateful to the fabulous Forza Garibaldi fans - using the power of the Reds to make Nottinghamshire a greener place.”

Robin Hood