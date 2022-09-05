Funds raised by Nottingham Forest Football Club supporters will be used to plant more trees

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Trust will use the money to plant native British trees in areas that were once part of the historic Forest.

Forza Garibaldi raised the money earlier this summer by raffling off a collection of flags, which were displayed outdoors near the famous Major Oak, including a huge banner depicting Sherwood Forest’s most famous son, Robin Hood.

The flags were displayed outdoors near the famous Major Oak

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Linda Hardy, of the Sherwood Forest Trust, said: “As the Nottingham Forest emblem is an oak tree, it’s appropriate that the money will help us put oaks and other native trees back into areas where woodland has been lost.

"Planting trees helps combat climate change and creates new habitats for wildlife.