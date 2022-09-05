Funds raised by Nottingham Forest Football Club supporters will be used to plant more trees
A donation of more than £2,500 raised by Forza Garibaldi, the fan-led initiative supporting Nottingham Forest Football Club, has been given to The Sherwood Forest Trust charity.
The Trust will use the money to plant native British trees in areas that were once part of the historic Forest.
Forza Garibaldi raised the money earlier this summer by raffling off a collection of flags, which were displayed outdoors near the famous Major Oak, including a huge banner depicting Sherwood Forest’s most famous son, Robin Hood.
Most Popular
-
1
Mansfield Town co-chairman Carolyn Radford left ‘traumatised and devastated’ after masked raiders target home in £1m robbery
-
2
Machete seized after street fight in Kirkby
-
3
Teen arrested for GBH after man hurt in Mansfield town centre ‘disturbance’
-
4
Two suspected drug dealers arrested in Sutton after car stopped
-
5
Kirkby College is starting the new school year as Outwood Academy Kirkby
Linda Hardy, of the Sherwood Forest Trust, said: “As the Nottingham Forest emblem is an oak tree, it’s appropriate that the money will help us put oaks and other native trees back into areas where woodland has been lost.
"Planting trees helps combat climate change and creates new habitats for wildlife.
"We’re really grateful to the fabulous Forza Garibaldi fans - using the power of the Reds to make Nottinghamshire a greener place.”