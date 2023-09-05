Fundraising with 24-hour long pétanque marathon in Kimberley
Kimberley Pétanque Club is “incredibly proud” of chairman Neil Coy, who began playing pétanque at 7pm on August 18, and finished at
7pm on August, 19.
Neil accomplished this challenge all in the aid of Kimberley Pétanque Club and Rumbletums Café, scoring more than 430 points in 24 hours.
Rumbletums Café is a charity who provide training and employment for individuals with learning disabilities.
It is a key feature of Kimberley and the Pétanque Club is proud of the money raised for it.
If anyone would like to donate, they still can at gofundme.com/f/rumbletums-and-kimberley-petanque
In these sports, players or teams throw their boules at a target ball.
In pétanque the goal of the game is to score points by having boules closer to the target than the opponent after all boules have been thrown.
Alternatively, there are a number of other tactics that can be employed in order to gain the advantage.
Darren Henry, Conservative MP for Broxtowe, said “I had the great honour of playing with Neil for the last hour and a half of his marathon.
“What he has accomplished is amazing and for such worthwhile causes. There was a fantastic turn out on the day and I hope Neil got a well-deserved rest afterwards.”