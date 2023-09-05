Watch more videos on Shots!

Kimberley Pétanque Club is “incredibly proud” of chairman Neil Coy, who began playing pétanque at 7pm on August 18, and finished at

7pm on August, 19.

Neil accomplished this challenge all in the aid of Kimberley Pétanque Club and Rumbletums Café, scoring more than 430 points in 24 hours.

Pétanque marathon event, Broxtowe. Photo by Richarrd Mowberry.

Rumbletums Café is a charity who provide training and employment for individuals with learning disabilities.

It is a key feature of Kimberley and the Pétanque Club is proud of the money raised for it.

If anyone would like to donate, they still can at gofundme.com/f/rumbletums-and-kimberley-petanque

Darren Henry MP joined in the game.

Pétanque is a sport that originated in France, falling into the category of boules.

In these sports, players or teams throw their boules at a target ball.

In pétanque the goal of the game is to score points by having boules closer to the target than the opponent after all boules have been thrown.

