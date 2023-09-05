News you can trust since 1952
Fundraising with 24-hour long pétanque marathon in Kimberley

A sport chairman in Kimberley has been attempting to break records while raising money for the club and a community charity supporting people with learning disabilities.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 5th Sep 2023, 11:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 11:14 BST
Kimberley Pétanque Club is “incredibly proud” of chairman Neil Coy, who began playing pétanque at 7pm on August 18, and finished at

7pm on August, 19.

Neil accomplished this challenge all in the aid of Kimberley Pétanque Club and Rumbletums Café, scoring more than 430 points in 24 hours.

Pétanque marathon event, Broxtowe. Photo by Richarrd Mowberry.Pétanque marathon event, Broxtowe. Photo by Richarrd Mowberry.
Pétanque marathon event, Broxtowe. Photo by Richarrd Mowberry.
Rumbletums Café is a charity who provide training and employment for individuals with learning disabilities.

It is a key feature of Kimberley and the Pétanque Club is proud of the money raised for it.

If anyone would like to donate, they still can at gofundme.com/f/rumbletums-and-kimberley-petanque

Darren Henry MP joined in the game.Darren Henry MP joined in the game.
Darren Henry MP joined in the game.

Pétanque is a sport that originated in France, falling into the category of boules.

In these sports, players or teams throw their boules at a target ball.

In pétanque the goal of the game is to score points by having boules closer to the target than the opponent after all boules have been thrown.

Alternatively, there are a number of other tactics that can be employed in order to gain the advantage.

Shooting your opponents boule is another option that can be applied.

Darren Henry, Conservative MP for Broxtowe, said “I had the great honour of playing with Neil for the last hour and a half of his marathon.

“What he has accomplished is amazing and for such worthwhile causes. There was a fantastic turn out on the day and I hope Neil got a well-deserved rest afterwards.”

