Fundraising events in Skegby to help raise money for North Notts Cat Rescue
Two events are being held later this year to help raise funds for the North Notts Cat Rescue.
On Saturday, November 19, George Michael tribute act, Randall Butler, will be performing at Triple S Snooker Club in Mansfield Road, Skegby, from 7.30pm to 11.30pm.
Tickets are £10 in advance or £15 on the night. To book call Helen on 07572 581230 or email Laura at [email protected]
Refreshments can be purchased at the event.
Most Popular
Then on Sunday, December 4, from noon to 5pm, there will be a Christmas Fair.
This is also at Triple S Snooker Club in Mansfield Road, Skegby.
Various small businesses will be attendance and a tombola will be held.
North Notts Cat Rescue, previously known as BJ Cat Rescue, helps rehome cats throughout Nottinghamshire.
For more information about North Notts Cat Rescue or to make a donation visit www.peoplesfundraising.com/donation/north-notts-cat-rescue.