Fundraising events in Skegby to help raise money for North Notts Cat Rescue

On Saturday, November 19, George Michael tribute act, Randall Butler, will be performing at Triple S Snooker Club in Mansfield Road, Skegby, from 7.30pm to 11.30pm.

Tickets are £10 in advance or £15 on the night. To book call Helen on 07572 581230 or email Laura at [email protected]

Refreshments can be purchased at the event.

Then on Sunday, December 4, from noon to 5pm, there will be a Christmas Fair.

This is also at Triple S Snooker Club in Mansfield Road, Skegby.

Various small businesses will be attendance and a tombola will be held.

North Notts Cat Rescue, previously known as BJ Cat Rescue, helps rehome cats throughout Nottinghamshire.