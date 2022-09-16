The event, organised by Mansfield District Council, in partnership with West Nottinghamshire College and the Department of Work and Pensions, will be held at Mansfield Library in West Gate from 10am to 2pm and is free to attend.

As well as current job vacancies, people who attend can also find out about new career pathways, apprenticeship opportunities and self-employment.

Coun Stuart Richardson, portfolio holder for Regeneration and Growth, said: "Everyone is welcome. The jobs market is very hot at the moment and candidates are in a strong position to negotiate good remuneration.

"This could be the perfect time to seek that new or better position or even go for a complete career change.