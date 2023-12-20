Fundraising drive to allow Sutton family to stay with their disabled son in hospital

A Sutton family are fundraising so they can stay with their disabled son after he has an operation at Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tommy Hibbert, six, was born in 2017 with a rare dwarfism condition, spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita (SEDc), and his journey so far has not been an easy one.

His mum, Tracy Hibbert, said: “Tommy was diagnosed at 20 weeks pregnant as having small arms and legs, he had a small hole in his heart, high ventricles on his brain, and a barrelled shaped chest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We were offered the choice to terminate the pregnancy as they couldn't say whether he would survive pregnancy, let alone the birth.

Tommy has breathing difficulties due to small airways and a form of dwarfism

“This wasn't an option we were willing to take and we progressed with the pregnancy with frequent monitoring.

“I had to be rushed in for an emergency C section and he wasn't breathing for 16 minutes before the team at King’s Mill Hospital managed to get him stable enough to be transferred to NICU at Queens Medical Centre.

“The first three weeks was very rough for him, which resulted in him having a tracheostomy, as they discovered he had a small airway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was diagnosed with a Hypoxic-ischaemic encephalopathy (HIE) injury following his lack of oxygen at birth and he was then ventilated, to which is where he slowly but surely started to improve his condition.”

Tommy is due to have another spinal surgery to have his C1 fused to the base of his skull, a common surgery for people with dwarfism due to the way his bones have formed.

Tracy said: “This is due to be a seven plus day stay at Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children in London and the hospital are only able to guarantee one parent accomodation.

“With Tommy’s tracheostomy cares and mobility needs, he ideally needs a second adult to be with him who is fully trained in his cares and needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we need to raise the funds for this to be able to cover the cost of accommodation, food and travel. Having a second adult with us would also provide one to have a break for a short time.”