Mansfield woman 'distraught' as dog dies in her arms following XL Bully-type attack

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman from Mansfield is heartbroken after her pet dog died in her arms due to injuries from a brutal attack by an unmuzzled XL Bully-type dog.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attack occurred in Oak Tree, Mansfield, on Thursday, January 16, when an unmuzzled XL bully-type dog attacked Angie Macis and her daughter Becky's beloved dog, Cookie.

Angie and Becky were the owners of Cookie and her sister, Luna.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cookie, who died from injuries sustained during the attack, was eight and passed away in Angie’s arms.

Angie's dog, Cookie.

Luna was fortunately saved from the attack.

Angie said: “I am traumatised. Every time I close my eyes, I can see Cookie being ripped apart.

“I tried to drag Cookie by her lead but her harness slipped off. She just died so quickly.

“I ran into my flat and got her a towel. But it was too late.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite feeling distressed by the ordeal, Angie expressed relief that a child was not killed by the dog, noting that it easily could have happened given the number of children on the street.

While trying to rescue Cookie from the attack, Angie said she was bitten in the process.

She explained how she has since received a tetanus shot and antibiotics from the hospital as a precaution.

She added: “I just want to get out there how dangerous these dogs can be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can’t bring Cookie back, but this should not be allowed to continue happening.”

Chief Inspector Paul Hennessy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Shortly after 8am on Thursday (16 January), we received a report of a suspected XL Bully-type dog attacking another dog at an address in Bakewell Walk, Mansfield.

“It was reported that an unmuzzled dog attacked another dog in a shared garden, causing fatal injuries.

“Officers have launched an investigation and have seized the dog believed to be responsible for the attack. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In England and Wales, XL Bully type dogs are banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

The ban was introduced in response to a rise in attacks and fatalities involving XL Bully dogs.

Angie and her family believe more measures should be taken to ensure that dogs like these do not pose a threat to other dogs and the general public.