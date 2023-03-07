Claire Rhodes died suddenly on March 2, after she had a heart attack on February 27.

To help support Claire’s family – she was married to Dennis and mother to Oscar – and to raise money for her funeral, friends of the family have set up a fundraiser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debbie Lane said: “I set the Crowdfunding page up with another close friend of Claire’s family, Deborah Willets, to help her funeral and memorial costs.

A fundraiser has been set up to support the family of Claire Rhodes, after she died suddenly

“Claire and I spoke almost every day and often went for walks together with Claire’s mother, Sharon, and my dog Bentley over Brinsley Headstocks.

“The last time we went I will remember forever. We were all slipping on the mud, laughing and squealing like children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We always finished our walk with a drink in the Headstocks café – Claire’s mum has asked for us to keep walking at the Headstocks together, to remember Claire.”

Despite living in Leabrooks, Debbie still saw Claire most days.

She said: “I have lived in Leabrooks for the past five years, but still came into Eastwood everyday to take my children to school, so I would meet Claire then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone is devastated. She was far too young and will be sadly missed.

“I’ve known Claire’s family for 25 years and me and Claire have been close friends for over ten years.

“Claire helped everyone she could, she was a member of the PTA at school and volunteered at the toddler group.

“She enjoyed walking and was very good at photography, but most of all she was the core of her family and was totally devoted to them all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A tribute to Claire on the Crowdfunding page says: “I’m wanting to reach out to people to raise money to help your family towards funeral and memorial costs.

"You were the most loving, amazing mummy to your boy, a devoted wife to your husband and a fabulous daughter to your mum and dad.

"I'd like to help your family give you the send off that you deserve.”