Fundraiser to give Mansfield Woodhouse woman with a ‘heart of gold’ send off she deserves

Friends of a Mansfield Woodhouse woman with a ‘heart of gold’ who passed away suddenly are hoping to raise funds to give her the send off she deserves.

Sue Morgan passed away on November 25, aged 61, and was known by many for her big heart and dedication to fundraising for charities.

Now, her friends and family are coming together to raise funds to give her the send-off she deserves.

The funds will go directly to the funeral directors to cover her funeral costs.

The fundraiser has been organised by Sue’s good friends, Councillors Jane Beachus and Anne Callaghan.

Jane said: “We have known Sue for many years.

“She was a a larger than life character who had a heart of gold and was kind to all she met.

“At various social gatherings that were held in our community Sue would love to entertain by singing a wide variety of songs.

“She loved helping us fund raise for disability Nottingham and Sherwood seals and helping with raising money for defibrillators.

“At event Sue would get on the mic encouraging people to to come in and spend their money for a worthwhile causes.”

Sue loved to play bingo, attend social outings including trips to Skegness and Blackpool and she loved her days out with the community.

Jane said: “Sue had a very sharpe sense of humour and always had a smile on her face.

“She will be remembered by so many including the Oak Tree pub where, once a month, she would be on the karaoke, sometimes with Watko, from Radio Mansfield.

“Sue was a very special lady who touched the hearts of many people.”

The Oak Tree paid tribute to Sue on it’s Facebook page.

The post said: “It’s with sadness that we share the news of our regular karaoke queen’s passing.

“Our thoughts are with family, friends and all impacted by the loss.”

And Watko from Mansfield 103.2 posted: “Sue was a force of nature, one of life’s real one offs.

“She stood up for people and really cared for those she was close to. She was also full of fun and mischief, a total wind up merchant too, but most of all she had a heart of gold.”

If you would like to make a donation visit www.gofundme.com/f/suzzanne-margret-morgan.