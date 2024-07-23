Fundraiser set up for Mansfield dad left unable to walk or talk after illness

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A dad-of-two from Mansfield has been left unable to walk or talk after he caught a bacterial stomach bug.

Karl Morgan, aged 33, was put in an induced coma and on a ventilator after he suddenly started vomiting, hallucinating and struggling to breath.

Doctors then discovered he had a bacterial bug infection which had developed into sepsis and acute respiratory distress syndrome, a serious lung condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Even though he's now out of the induced coma, he's now unable to walk or talk and nobody knows where he caught the bug from.

Karl Morgan has been left unable to walk or talk after suffering a serious illness. Photo: Submitted

His mum Debbie Fisher, aged 60, said: "To see him on the ventilator was just awful – it was absolutely heartbreaking.

"The doctors said that even though they are here to get him home, they can't guarantee that would happen.

"You can't begin to imagine what it's like to be told that about your 33-year-old son."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karl first realised something was wrong when he started with a 40 degree temperature and was vomiting constantly – but doctors dismissed his symptoms.

He then started struggling to breathe and hallucinating so Debbie rang 111 and he was rushed straight to hospital.

Karl was then placed in an induced coma and on a ventilator and Debbie was told by doctors that he might not survive.

Although he's slightly better now, he's still unable to walk or talk and has been forced to use a zimmer frame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debbie said: "He's still poorly now - he can't walk so the physio is trying to get his limbs moving.

"He was so active before

"He's mentally struggling in there as well."

It is currently unknown when Karl will come out of hospital and in the future, he may need a pacemaker or even a heart transplant.

But Debbie says he is desperate to get back to his work as a self-employed caravan cleaner.

She said: "He just wants to get back to work but that's not going to happen as he can't even stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's never claimed benefits in his life, he's always done something.

"He was doing brilliantly but he will have to rebuild that."

Debbie has now set up a Go Fund Me page to raise money for somewhere for Karl to live when he's allowed to come out of hospital.