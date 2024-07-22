Two teens in court charged with attempted murder in Mansfield

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 22nd Jul 2024, 15:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two teenagers have appeared in court after a man was found with serious injuries in Mansfield.

Emergency services were called to a footpath near Jubilee Way South, shortly before 3am on Thursday, July 18.

The injured man, aged in his 30s, remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two boys, aged 17 and 15, have now been charged with attempted murder.

Two teenagers appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court charged with attempted murder. Photo: SubmittedTwo teenagers appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court charged with attempted murder. Photo: Submitted
Two teenagers appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court charged with attempted murder. Photo: Submitted
Read More
Drugs suspect held after suspicious van spotted in Mansfield

The boys, who can’t be named for legal reasons, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on July 20 and were remanded into custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on August 16.

A 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of the same offence bas been released on police bail as investigations into what happened continue.

DCI Nicholas Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “A team of detectives has been working over the last couple of days to understand exactly what happened in the early hours of Thursday morning.

“Since then, we have identified three suspects and charged two of them with this man’s attempted murder.”

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice