Two teenagers have appeared in court after a man was found with serious injuries in Mansfield.

Emergency services were called to a footpath near Jubilee Way South, shortly before 3am on Thursday, July 18.

The injured man, aged in his 30s, remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Two boys, aged 17 and 15, have now been charged with attempted murder.

Two teenagers appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court charged with attempted murder. Photo: Submitted

The boys, who can’t be named for legal reasons, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on July 20 and were remanded into custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on August 16.

A 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of the same offence bas been released on police bail as investigations into what happened continue.

DCI Nicholas Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “A team of detectives has been working over the last couple of days to understand exactly what happened in the early hours of Thursday morning.

“Since then, we have identified three suspects and charged two of them with this man’s attempted murder.”