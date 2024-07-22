Two teens in court charged with attempted murder in Mansfield
Emergency services were called to a footpath near Jubilee Way South, shortly before 3am on Thursday, July 18.
The injured man, aged in his 30s, remains in a serious condition in hospital.
Two boys, aged 17 and 15, have now been charged with attempted murder.
The boys, who can’t be named for legal reasons, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on July 20 and were remanded into custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on August 16.
A 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of the same offence bas been released on police bail as investigations into what happened continue.
DCI Nicholas Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “A team of detectives has been working over the last couple of days to understand exactly what happened in the early hours of Thursday morning.
“Since then, we have identified three suspects and charged two of them with this man’s attempted murder.”