Fundraiser launched after 'devastating' Boxing Day blaze at Mansfield cricket club

A fundraising page has been launched after a “devastating” blaze severely damaged a cricket club in the community.

Ryan Hawley is organising this fundraiser on behalf of the club, located on Rosemary Street, Chesterfield Road South.

Emergency services were called to Mansfield Cricket Club at around 9pm on Boxing Day following reports a building was on fire.

After Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service put the blaze out it was discovered the venue’s clubhouse had been severely damaged.

A photo of the internal damage at the club was shared by Councillor Ben Brown.

Nottinghamshire police are currently appealing to the public for any information about the incident.

Anyone with any information should call the police on 101, quoting incident number 497 of 26 December 2023, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Ryan, commenting on the GoFundMe page – https://shorturl.at/bPQY0 – said: “We were granted access to find that the building had been broken into and vandalised before fires were set in an arson attack.”

Fires have destroyed most of the communal areas and home changing rooms containing the club’s equipment, kit, and juniors’ equipment.

He added: “A lot of people put a lot of hard work into this club so people can enjoy cricket in the area.

“We are devastated by what has happened.

“Everything has been damaged by fire and smoke – it will set us back massively.”

Fires had been lit in chairs and inside cupboards while much of the clubhouse had been vandalised.

As officers were at the scene, there were further reports of a burglary in nearby Albion Street, where a cricket stump was discovered at the scene.