News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING

Appeal after Mansfield Cricket Club torched by arsonists

Police are appealing for help after arsonists set fire to a cricket club over the Christmas holidays.
By John Smith
Published 28th Dec 2023, 10:58 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 10:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called to Mansfield Cricket Club, off Rosemary Street, at around 9pm on Boxing Day following reports a building was on fire.

After Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service put the blaze out it was discovered the venue’s clubhouse had been severely damaged.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fires had been lit in chairs and inside cupboards while much of the rest of the clubhouse had been vandalised.

Most Popular
Police are appealing for information after an arson attack at Mansfield Cricket Club. Photo: Nottinghamshire PolicePolice are appealing for information after an arson attack at Mansfield Cricket Club. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Police are appealing for information after an arson attack at Mansfield Cricket Club. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

While officers were at the fire, there were reports of a burglary in nearby Albion Street, where a cricket stump was discovered at the scene.

The stump had been used to damage a door and window at the property at around 10pm.

Read More
Mansfield duo set sail in aid of dementia charities with ‘slight detour’

Detective Sergeant Nathan Bingham, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It is hugely disappointing to see damage like this caused to a popular local sports club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Thankfully, our fire service colleagues were able to quickly put the fire out but arson attacks like this are incredibly reckless.

“We are determined to track down those responsible and would like to hear from anyone with any information.

“If you have any relevant CCTV footage please get in touch.

“The burglary on Albion Street could be linked to the arson attack and if you have any information, CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage in relation to this incident please contact us.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 497 of 26 December 2023, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.