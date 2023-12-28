Appeal after Mansfield Cricket Club torched by arsonists
Emergency services were called to Mansfield Cricket Club, off Rosemary Street, at around 9pm on Boxing Day following reports a building was on fire.
After Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service put the blaze out it was discovered the venue’s clubhouse had been severely damaged.
Fires had been lit in chairs and inside cupboards while much of the rest of the clubhouse had been vandalised.
While officers were at the fire, there were reports of a burglary in nearby Albion Street, where a cricket stump was discovered at the scene.
The stump had been used to damage a door and window at the property at around 10pm.
Detective Sergeant Nathan Bingham, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It is hugely disappointing to see damage like this caused to a popular local sports club.
“Thankfully, our fire service colleagues were able to quickly put the fire out but arson attacks like this are incredibly reckless.
“We are determined to track down those responsible and would like to hear from anyone with any information.
“If you have any relevant CCTV footage please get in touch.
“The burglary on Albion Street could be linked to the arson attack and if you have any information, CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage in relation to this incident please contact us.”
Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 497 of 26 December 2023, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.