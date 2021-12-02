First Art is part of Art Council England’s Creative People and Places (CPP) programme which is about more people taking the lead in choosing, creating and taking part in arts and culture experiences in the places where they live.

This award enables the programme to continue delivering its ambitious programme with a wide range of communities including Leamington in Ashfield, Bellamy Road Estate in Mansfield and South Normanton in Bolsover.

Over the past three years, First Art has developed a number of events and activities to engage and inspire communities.

Joli Vyann perform at The Full Shebang 2021

Among these initiatives there have been some standout successes that have enabled fantastic art and cultural experiences. These include The Full Shebang Festival in Mansfield town centre, attracting audiences of 20,000 people, the Everybody’s Home Kit, part of First Art’s Go the Distance Festival, which were art kits produced during the first lockdown, going out to more than 2,200 homes across the districts, the Go The Distance Festival, a festival set up in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, delivered in chapters that include online performances, outdoor Secret Picnics, and a community lantern project, and last summer, The Bellamy Road Festival, a three-day festival in the heart of the Bellamy Road Estate.

Karl Greenwood, First Art director said: “This funding will allow us to build on the great traction we’ve made in communities, which in turn is having, and will continue to have, a hugely positive impact on the people and places we work with, highlighting how arts and culture can bring communities together and improve lives.

“There’s still lots of work to be done but we’re relishing the prospect of collaborating with some wonderful people and partners to make amazing things happen, to attract even more funding into the area, and to inspire more people to shape, make and experience great arts events and activities.”