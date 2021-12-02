East Midlands care provider is expanding its team to enhance customer support
East Midlands care provider, Respectful Care, has expanded its client relationship management team by more than double to enhance customer support.
Working directly with customers, the client relationship managers will assess each customer's needs, develop tailored care plans, schedule visits and problem solve.
This more focussed approach will provide insight into the needs and wishes of each client, helping the care group strive to be the very best they can to meet those desired outcomes.
Respectful Care hopes that, by adopting a one-point-of-call process, each customer will feel better supported and encouraged to provide feedback to improve service.
Discussing the new appointments, Keeley Riley, registered care manager at Respectful Care, said: “We continually strive to improve for both our staff and clients.
"Recently, that meant restructuring the team to offer better support to everyone and creating new roles, including welfare liaison and mental health first aiders and client relationship managers.
“Following fantastic feedback, we are delighted to grow our client relationship manager team further. Having excelled in their previous roles within the company, we are very excited to have Branka, Grace, Bev and Adam on board.
“Together with our existing client relationship managers, Eloise, Jade and Lisa, the superhero team will help further enhance our person-centred, tailored care service by forming relationships with their clients and significant others.”
