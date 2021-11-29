Funding to deliver pilot project will benefit cancer care staff and patients at Sutton hospital

With the funding, the Clinical Psychology Cancer Service, based at Kings Mill Hospital, aims to upskill the current workforce of cancer care services, enabling staff to better identify and support cancer care patients experiencing mental health issues. Improving the psychological skills of the cancer care workforce may also improve workplace wellbeing and reduce risk of burnout.

And for patients, the funding will help facilitate better access to psychological therapies while receiving cancer care, as well as improved self-management resources for patients who want to manage their own mental wellbeing both during and after cancer treatment.

Sam Malins, lead clinical psychologist for the project, said: “The need for more psychological health provision in cancer care is a key issue identified by the East Midlands Cancer Alliance, so we are delighted that the project has been funded to help evidence the impact that this kind of service can make for patients and staff.

“We are particularly pleased that the project includes “the full package” of training, supervision, self-management resources, psychological therapy, and integration with other services. This means that every patient can benefit from the project not just those seen for psychological therapy.”

Michael Ryan, head of the NHS East Midlands Cancer Alliance, said: “We are really pleased to be able to fund this pilot project, as one of the next steps in line with the NHS Long Term Plan, to ensure that every person diagnosed with cancer has access to the provision of suitable and accessible psychological support.

“We know that many adults with a cancer diagnosis will struggle with their mental health, so it is hoped that this innovative approach to providing therapy virtually for patients, will enable us to reach those who need support but might otherwise struggle to attend face-to-face appointments.”