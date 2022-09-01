Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The money is part of the latest round of funding from Nottinghamshire County Council’s Local Communities Fund (LCF), which provides a platform for groups to access much-needed money to deliver local projects.

Nuthall Parish Council is set to receive £10,000 to remove an old skate park as part of a project to install a new multi-use games area to improve the physical and mental health of young people.

Coun John Cottee, cabinet member for Communities, said: “We hope the latest round of funding will provide a welcome boost to the organisations and volunteers who go above and beyond to support so many people in their communities.

Coun John Cottee, cabinet member for Communities at Nottinghamshire County Council

“We have had a fantastic response to the Local Communities Fund since its launch last autumn and I am delighted the latest allocation of money is going to groups that have demonstrated they are helping people to live healthier and more independent lives - as well as keeping children, vulnerable people and communities safe and protecting the environment.

“I would encourage any group, charity or sports clubs looking to make a difference in their communities, particularly for more vulnerable residents, to get in touch with us at the earliest opportunity.”

An additional £17,492 has been earmarked for five groups which have applied for a small revenue grant (£5,000 or less).

Among them is Cornwater Evergreens in Ravenshead, who will receive £5,000, to help provide activity provision and materials as part of wider provision of mental and physical wellbeing activities for vulnerable, older people.

LCF is a four-year initiative, the successor to the Local Improvement Scheme (LIS), which ended in 2021/22, and gives organisations an opportunity to apply for capital grants of up to £20,000 to make improvements to facilities that support community access and boost health and wellbeing.

Under the scheme, groups can also make an application to secure a small revenue grant worth up to £5,000 to help projects with running costs, such as providing transport or food for projects.