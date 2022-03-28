Funding boost to give care experienced children chance to share their stories

Cultural education charity, The Mighty Creatives, has awarded a total of £14,700 from its ‘Creative Communities Fund’ for two different changemaking arts projects aimed at young people in need in the district and wider East Midlands area.

The grant will see the return of the impactful ‘Speak Your Truth’ series, a formative film project delivered by Warts and All Theatre in partnership with RYG Films and Mansfield Palace Theatre, and a separate project run by Create You Arts where 20 families will get to produce bespoke family story books about their experiences of adoption during the pandemic.

The films and story books will be shared to local communities and decision makers during two celebratory ceremonies.

Sian Booth and Siobhan Rhodes from Create You Arts

Ben Anderson, Warts and All Theatre said: “We’re over-the-moon to have received this crucial funding from The Mighty Creatives to undertake our impactful Speak Your Truth project and to be working in Mansfield.

“The project has been successful in other counties and gives care experienced young people chance to explore their emotions and to feel heard and represented in a way that feels authentic.

"It allows those who have faced a level of challenge in their lives to learn new skills and gain confidence and to amplify their voice through film, social media, journaling, blog posts, poetry and everything in between.”

Sian Booth, Create You Arts, said: “The ‘Our Story’ project will make a big difference in supporting adoptive families in Mansfield and beyond to share their experiences and grow attachment.

"These books will have original illustrations detailing how they came to be a forever family. We think it is never too soon do life story work and these books are a gentle introduction into how the family came together through adoption.”