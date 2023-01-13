The latest round of Community Matters funding will see £2.5 million shared among grassroots organisations committed to tackling fuel poverty.

One group set to benefit is Citizens Advice Broxtowe, which will receive £8,070 to offer energy advice sessions in foodbanks across Broxtowe borough.

Sally Bestwick, Citizens Advice Broxtowe chief executive, said: “We are experiencing unprecedented demand for help from households in fuel poverty and those with fuel debts.

Citizens Advice Broxtowe has received money from National Grid’s Community Matters Fund.

“The grant will help us increase the number of people we are able to support with fuel poverty advice, income maximisation and to identify more households that qualify for energy efficiency grants.

“The work will be targeted at our most vulnerable clients including those who use local foodbanks.

“It will make a significant difference to people in fuel poverty and struggling with the cost of living.”

The latest round of Community Matters funding was launched by National Grid’s electricity distribution business as an urgent response to the national cost-of-living crisis.

Alison Sleightholm, National Grid regulation and corporate director, said: “Tackling fuel poverty is an immediate and pressing priority for us.

“This year, we’re giving away a record amount to support our most vulnerable.

“We’re pleased to see the first community organisations, charities and local authorities being awarded their grants.

“Our multimillion-pound fund is supporting a wide range of worthwhile and ambitious projects which will benefit communities this winter and help families keep homes warm.”