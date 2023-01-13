The RSPCA Notts branch currently has dozens of animals available for adoption, including six dogs and five cats.
Take a look at these 11 pooches and kitties that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA Notts.
1. Adopt me
Could you give any of these beautiful animals a home?
Photo: m
2. Bruce
Bruce the chihuahua has a sweet, loving nature who loves lots of cuddles and human company. He has no re-call, so must be kept on a lead at all times and may need reminding of house-training when in his new home. Bruce needs an experienced dog owner as he can be vocal with other dogs and prefers his own space. Bruce is playful, he loves his toys and a cosy blanket to snuggle under.
Photo: m
3. Bella
Five-month old puppy Bella is looking for an exceptionally experienced dog owner, preferably with German or Belgium Shepherd breeds. Bella has high energy levels and needs lots of mental stimulation in order to make a well-behaved adult dog. Training is needed in all areas. Long term, Bella would benefit channelling her mental energy in a positive manner such as agility, trick training or maybe fly ball. Bella gets easily bored and will need someone at home most of the time, including her adult life to cater for her demanding personality. Bella could be re-homed with a well socialised, calm-natured male dog.
Photo: m
4. Loki
Loki is a cheeky, energetic boy who is looking for very active owners. He is very strong, so needs somebody who can match this and handle him on the lead. He is very clever and enjoys learning, with this in mind he requires lots of mental stimulation to keep him occupied. Experienced adopters (preferably with Staffies) are essential. Loki can be wary and feel insecure in the company of people he doesn’t know (particularly men), so positive socialising and confidence building is required. In the right home with lots of exercise, training and socialising Loki will make a brilliant dog, giving his family lots of love and companionship.
Photo: m