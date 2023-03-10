Funding boost for study to improve access to famous Bennerley Viaduct
Council leaders have stepped in to fund a project to establish options to improve access at Bennerley Viaduct.
The Benne rley Viaduct Study is one of a number of projects being rolled out by Erewash Council over the next two years, following a successful bid to the Government’s £2.8m Shared Prosperity Fund.
Scheduled for 2024, the funding will support feasibility studies and the resulting project for the former railway bridge.
The viaduct was opened again to the public after 54 years thanks to the Friends of Bennerley Viaduct, a group of volunteers dedicated to restoring and conserving the viaduct.
Coun Carol Hart, council leader, said: “Since the viaduct reopened to the public it is clear to see how popular it has become, with visitors coming from far and wide.
“This funding will allow a study to take place to see how the access to the top of the viaduct can be improved, so people of all ages and abilities can enjoy it.”