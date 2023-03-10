The Benne rley Viaduct Study is one of a number of projects being rolled out by Erewash Council over the next two years, following a successful bid to the Government’s £2.8m Shared Prosperity Fund.

Scheduled for 2024, the funding will support feasibility studies and the resulting project for the former railway bridge.

The viaduct was opened again to the public after 54 years thanks to the Friends of Bennerley Viaduct, a group of volunteers dedicated to restoring and conserving the viaduct.

A view of the viaduct. Picture: Friends of Bennerley Viaduct.

Coun Carol Hart, council leader, said: “Since the viaduct reopened to the public it is clear to see how popular it has become, with visitors coming from far and wide.

