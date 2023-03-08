Danni is flying the flag for women in the funeral industry on International Women's Day

Those are the words of 28-year-old Danni Allen – when Danni joined Gillotts Funeral Directors back in 2016 as a funeral arranger, she knew she had found her dream job, having previously had a career at a doctors medical practice.

Now, having passed her exams in December 2022, Danni is a qualified funeral director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proportion of women working in the funeral industry has grown considerably in the last 20-25 years and certainly the age groups joining is much younger too.

Danni Allen is encouraging more women to join the funeral industry.

“There is a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes and lots of different skills are required working in the profession – every day is different,” said Danni, whose sister, Amanda, works at the Gillotts’ branch in Heanor. The business has five branches across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire including in Eastwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every family is different too. I get to know the family and learn about the person who has passed away, their life, character and wishes. By doing this I can help and advise on the options and choices we have available.”“The funeral process is hopefully a tribute to the person who has passed away. We all handle grief in a different way and funerals vary from family to family.”

As we celebrate International Women’s Day 2023, would Danni recommend being a Funeral Director as a profession?