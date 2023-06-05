Funtopia, described as the “big day out for little kids”, is set to offer role play areas, sumo suits, huge water fights, shows, giant inflatable games, character meet and greets, inflatables and more when it comes to the town next month.

The children’s festival, which tours around the country, also features stage shows, a giant obstacle course and a ‘baby zone’, where the tiniest of visitors can learn and play.

A ‘Fun Farm’ will also allow children to role play as farmers, while autism-friendly sessions will be on offer for children with extra needs.

Funtopia is coming to Mansfield on Sunday, July 23.

Funtopia will be at The Carrs, Church Road, Church Warsop, on Sunday, July 23, from 11.30am-5pm

With the ever-increasing costs of living, Sarah Green, festival director, said they decided to keep the 2022 ticket prices for this summer.

She said: “We know how hard it can be for families to afford a day out. Most of the time the costs do not end at the entrance either, with rides, prize stalls and food sometimes costing more than the entrance fee.

“Therefore, this year we have decided not to feature any additional pay-per-go rides or game stalls. Therefore, once you have paid to enter Funtopia, all the activities are included in the price.

The fun day out offers a range of fun including sumo suits, inflatables, obstacle courses and more.

“For only £10 per child, visitors can enjoy a full day of fun.”

The autism-friendly session will take place from 10.30-11.30am on the day and is priced at £5 per child.

Sam Harrison, Funtopia events manager, said: “These sessions are specifically designed to allow children with autism the opportunity to visit Funtopia in a more relaxed and suitable setting.

“We’ve found that these children can often be forgotten and don’t always get the opportunity to visit events. We hope that they will be popular with the local community.”

All tickets are purchased on the gate – autism-friendly sessions can be booked online at eventbrite.co.uk/o/funtopia-24898797019 – and there is no need to pre-book. Sales open at 10am on the day.