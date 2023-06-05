News you can trust since 1952
PHOTOS: Mansfield's Party on the Market back with a bang as thousands flock to town centre

More than 5,000 visitors flocked to Mansfield Market Place to enjoy a jam-packed day of entertainment, live music and food.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 5th Jun 2023, 13:22 BST

On Sunday, June 4, revellers from across the district gathered in the town for the much-anticipated ‘Party in the Market’ extravaganza.

The day began at noon on West Gate, where visitors sampled some of the street food on offer, followed by live performances in a dedicated busker area.

A Million Dreams performing as The Greatest Showman kicked off the main stage show at 2pm, belting hits from the popular musical followed by the Harry Styles Experience.

Dan Budd as Robbie Williams joined the stage, serenading the crowd with top pop hits, followed by crowd karaoke with Jono and Miss Margo.

Between each act, there was a battle of the decades, a dance-off and free giveaways.

ABBA Fever took the crowd back to the 60s with their classic hits Mamma Mia and Dancing Queen before headliner Gareth Gates took to the stage to perform his number-one singles Spirit in the Sky and Anyone of Us.

Coun Craig Whitby, Mansfield deputy mayor, said: “Events such as this show that when Mansfield district comes together, we can achieve great things and make a day for all to remember.”

Jay Rowlinson, Mansfield Business Improvement District chief executive, added: “Seeing thousands of people singing, laughing and enjoying our town was absolutely priceless this weekend.”

The event has been hailed a "roaring success".

