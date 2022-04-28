Fun for all the family at Mansfield's new Cleaner Greener Festival and Vegan Market

The Mansfield District Council event will have something for all ages and takes place on Sunday, May 15, on Mansfield Market Place from 10.30am to 4.30pm, just as the Love Your Local Market campaign kicks off across the country.

Around 20 to 30 traders are expected to be there, selling a variety of vegan, eco-friendly and ethical products, including artisan food, gifts, craft beers, jewellery and toiletries.

Among the traders will be Project D doughnuts; MKS Food, which sells Mediterranean speciality foods; Vausages, a vegan hotdog stand; Mother Earth, an eco-refill store and cakery; and Daniele's Cakes and Bakes.

Daniele's Cakes and Bakes will be trading at the festival

There will also be live music from local artists, including River Hopkins, who will be personalising some of his song lyrics to fit in with the event's theme.

Also on stage will be Ollie Hayes, and Kick 'n' Rush, a local comedy skiffle group, which uses household items, including washboards, to make music.

Free entertainment will see face painting, giveaways, a chance for children to make bird feeders, and walkabout characters, including Mother Nature, Human Hedges, Flower People, and The Trees.

There will also be hand reflexology and pendulum demonstrations from one of Mansfield Market's regular traders, Clearwater Crystals.

Mother Earth will be among the walkabout entertainers at the festival

Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams, said: "This will be the council's first major event of the year and we are hoping it will attract people from all over the county.

"As well as boosting the local economy it also supports wider council initiatives to make this district a cleaner and greener place to live.

"There will be something for the whole family to enjoy so why not mark the date in your diary and show support for our local market and traders."

MKS Food Distribution will be among the festival traders

There are still a few stalls left to trade on the vegan market, so if you would like to sell your products on the day, email [email protected] or call 01623 463073.

Mansfield Market is also offering free stalls to new regular traders throughout the month of May to mark the Love Your Local Market campaign which runs from May 14, to June 5.

Look out for the Flower People at the festival