Mansfield District Council, which runs the market, is hoping the promotion will encourage new traders and start-up businesses to take stalls.

Current regular traders will also be getting a £5 stall discount for ten days as part of the incentive, which coincides with the annual national Love Your Local Market campaign from Saturday, May 14, to June 5.

Coun Stuart Richardson, portfolio holder for Regeneration and Growth, said: "This offer is for new traders to encourage growth in our market which, amazingly, will be celebrating its 800th anniversary in 2027.

"We are looking forward to an array of stalls taking advantage of this incredible offer and will be especially pleased to see the return of stalls selling fruit and veg, pet products, hardware, artisan bread, and street food."